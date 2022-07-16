Music New EP: O.B.I – Hustle, Love and Thanks Published 4 seconds ago on July 16, 2022 By BellaNaija.com Fast-rising act O.B.I is out with a new EP titled Hustle, Love and Thanks. Listen below: Related Topics:Hustle Love and Thanksnew EPO.B.I Don't Miss “Don’t allow it to limit your dreams or cap your potential” – Adekunle Gold shares his story as a Sickle Cell Warrior BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New EP: Victony – Outlaw New EP: LasGiiDi – Still I Rise New EP: Falana feat. Sir Dauda – Rising