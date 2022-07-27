BN TV
Here’s What You Can Do To Stop Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria
Gender-based violence was already a global crisis before the pandemic and has intensified since the outbreak of COVID-19. Abuse could be in numerous forms. Be it physical or psychological, it is a violation of human rights and is a life-threatening health and protection concern.
If you or anyone you know is going through this, its best to talk to a certified counsellor and seek medical help. Let’s unite to end Gender-Based Violence!
Call toll-free line, 6222, for more information.
