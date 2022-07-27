Connect with us

BN TV

Here's What You Can Do To Stop Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria

BN TV Music

You’ll Love Gyakie's Live Performance of "My Baby" on Glitch Africa

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Stan Nze, Anthony Manjaro & Chinelo Enemchukwu to star in Olatunbosun Amao's "Troublous Weekend"

BN TV Movies & TV

Funmi Iyanda sits with Agriculture Experts to Discuss Food Scarcity & the Rising Prices on "Public Eye"

BN TV Music Scoop

Burna Boy is the Latest Guest on the “Chicken Soup Date” | Know More About His Love Life & Career

BN TV Sweet Spot

Cuteness Overload! Tomike Adeoye takes us Behind the Scenes of Her Family Shoot

BN TV Movies & TV

This BBC Africa Eye documentary brings us face to face with bandit warlords in Zamfara

BN TV

Episode 2 of Funmi Iyanda’s New Talk Show “Public Eye" is Centered on Loan Sharks

BN TV Living

This Cassava Porridge Recipe from Sweet Ajeley Will Leave You Wanting More!

Beauty BN TV

Normani Just Shared Her Skincare & '90s-Inspired Makeup Routine | Watch

BN TV

Here’s What You Can Do To Stop Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Gender-based violence was already a global crisis before the pandemic and has intensified since the outbreak of COVID-19. Abuse could be in numerous forms. Be it physical or psychological, it is a violation of human rights and is a life-threatening health and protection concern.

If you or anyone you know is going through this, its best to talk to a certified counsellor and seek medical help. Let’s unite to end Gender-Based Violence!

Call toll-free line, 6222, for more information.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: It is Wet, Drive Safely!

Help The IREDE Foundation Give 200 Children Artificial Limbs in the Love & Limb Campaign

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures
css.php