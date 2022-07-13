We’re Getting a New Song from P-Square this July! Watch the Teaser for “Jaiye”

After 5 years, we get to listen to a new single from P-Square (plus a video too, if their Instagram posts are anything to go by).

The twin brothers who fell out sometime in 2017, reunited in 2021. A video of them hugging each other surfaced online on their birthday last November.

Well, eight months, down the line, fans have got new music on the way and it’s titled “Jaiye”.

Watch a snippet:

Photo Credti: Instagram/peterpsquare