#BNxBBNaija7: Stay Updated with Us on Everything #BBNaija Season 7

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Is Back On The BBNaija Stage!

#BNxBBNaija7: Meet the First Set of Housemates in the 'Level Up' Season

Watch Roles Reversed - A Short Movie Filmed on the Tecno Camon 19 Pro | Premieres Today

Watch the Official Trailer for Season Two of TNC Africa’s Series “Little Black Book”

"Jolly Roger" starring Daniel Etim Effiong, Toni Tones & Tina Mba Got Screened at 2022 Essence Festival

The Private Screening of Blue Pictures' "Money Miss Road" was Insightful

Efe talks Finances, Career & Growth in this BBNaija special episode of #WithChude

Toke Makinwa Shares Her Thoughts on the “Real Housewives of Lagos”

Kate Henshaw Takes Us Down Memory Lane in New Episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija season 7, the most anticipated season yet of the reality TV series will premiere at 7 PM today, and we’re so excited.

The show kicks off with the launch show and you can catch it on DStv on Channel 198 or GOtv on channel 29. Also, you should know by now that if you need updates, this is the page to get it and if you don’t, now you do!

Get ready to be addicted and glued to #BBNaija for the next couple of weeks. Stay locked on BellaNaija so you can get the scoop on anything and everything that goes down.

What are you looking forward to the most this season?

Follow our updates on @bellanaijaonline on Instagram and @bellanaija on Twitter and the hashtags: #BBNaija and #BNxBBNaija7

