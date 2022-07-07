Toke Makinwa Has A Message For People Who Inherit Their Friends’ Enemies

Toke Makinwa is back with another exciting episode of “Toke Moments.”

In this episode, she has a message to those who make unnecessary enemies and carry inherited spite.

She says, “let’s stop making unnecessary enemies and carrying inherited beef. Are you still suffering from friendship slavery? If you go around fighting people who have done nothing to you only because your friends fell out with them or don’t like them, you need deliverance.”

Watch the vlog below: