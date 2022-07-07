We Can’t Get Enough of Blossom Chukwujekwu & Winifred’s Pre-Wedding Photos

Love is sweet! We’ve never doubted it, and with each passing day, we’re reminded of its beauty. On the entertainment scene, we’ve been getting a lot of these reminders as more of our faves find their forever faves and take it down forever lane.

Today, we’re taking in all the sweetness of love with Nollywood actor and entertainer, Blossom Chukwujekwu and his forever love, Winifred Akhuemokhan. The lovebirds tied the knot a couple of weeks ago and it was such a beautiful experience.

Their pre-wedding photos have us in “butterfly mode” as we’re drooling over their undeniable chemistry and beauty. You surely want to take in all the feels yourself.

Check on it!

Credits

Couple @ehinome_winifred | @blossomchukwujekwu

Makeup @youfoundeden

Photography @yorlahshots

Styling @zackstyling_luxury_