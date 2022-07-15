Connect with us

Here's How USAID is Tackling Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria & How Survivors can Get Supoort

Bovi's "Naughty by Nature" to Hold at Eko Hotel July 17th

Baba Ijesha to Spend 16 Years in Jail for Sexaully Assaulting a Minor

This Cameroonian teenager & her schoolmates are breaking down stereotypes and raising awareness about women's health

2023 Elections: Funke Akindele Bello confirms She’s PDP’s Deputy Governorship Candidate

2023: Tinubu announces Kashim Shettima as Running Mate

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up With All That's Happened This Week!

2023 Elections: Peter Obi picks Datti Baba-Ahmed as his Running Mate

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Daughter has Never Had Malaria & She Believes We can Replicate this Globally

Michael Olawole's Love for African Designs has Set Off a Wave of African Print Fashion in Mauritius

Published

59 mins ago

 on

“Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is any harmful act perpetrated against an individual based on gender ascribed differences,” Ehi Adejo-Ogiri, the Gender Technical Advisor, RISE Nigeria.

GBV comes in different forms – it can be physical, or sexual, or psychological/emotional. Whatever form it came be, you or anyone you know can get the necessary support if you’re going through this.

Thanks to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Jhpiego (Johns Hopkins University affiliate) in Nigeria, survivors have a toll-free line to reach out to and get professional help and support to navigate this experience.

The number is 6222 and it’s free for Airtel, 9Mobile, and MTN users in Nigeria.

Here’s how RISE Project and USAID are creating awareness on how we can stop GBV as well as available services to aid survivors’ full recovery.

