Here’s How USAID is Tackling Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria & How Survivors can Get Supoort

“Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is any harmful act perpetrated against an individual based on gender ascribed differences,” Ehi Adejo-Ogiri, the Gender Technical Advisor, RISE Nigeria.

GBV comes in different forms – it can be physical, or sexual, or psychological/emotional. Whatever form it came be, you or anyone you know can get the necessary support if you’re going through this.

Thanks to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Jhpiego (Johns Hopkins University affiliate) in Nigeria, survivors have a toll-free line to reach out to and get professional help and support to navigate this experience.

The number is 6222 and it’s free for Airtel, 9Mobile, and MTN users in Nigeria.

Here’s how RISE Project and USAID are creating awareness on how we can stop GBV as well as available services to aid survivors’ full recovery.