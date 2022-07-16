Find Out How You Can Know Your Status & Get Treated for HIV/AIDS



The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego) are raising awareness and educating people living with HIV/AIDS on the effective treatment options.

If you or any one is living with HIV/AIDS, don’t wait until it’s too late. You can get tested for today. Call the toll-free number 6222 for more information about testing and treatment in your area.