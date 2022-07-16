Connect with us

News

Find Out How You Can Know Your Status & Get Treated for HIV/AIDS

News

Here's How USAID is Tackling Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria & How Survivors can Get Support

Comedy News

Bovi's "Naughty by Nature" to Hold at Eko Hotel July 17th

News

Baba Ijesha to Spend 16 Years in Jail for Sexaully Assaulting a Minor

News

This Cameroonian teenager & her schoolmates are breaking down stereotypes and raising awareness about women's health

BN TV Movies & TV News Nollywood Scoop

2023 Elections: Funke Akindele Bello confirms She’s PDP’s Deputy Governorship Candidate

News

2023: Tinubu announces Kashim Shettima as Running Mate

News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up With All That's Happened This Week!

News

2023 Elections: Peter Obi picks Datti Baba-Ahmed as his Running Mate

BN TV News

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Daughter has Never Had Malaria & She Believes We can Replicate this Globally

News

Find Out How You Can Know Your Status & Get Treated for HIV/AIDS

Published

2 hours ago

 on


The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego) are raising awareness and educating people living with HIV/AIDS on the effective treatment options.

If you or any one is living with HIV/AIDS, don’t wait until it’s too late. You can get tested for today. Call the toll-free number 6222 for more information about testing and treatment in your area.

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Jean Clare Oge: Mental Health and Mindfulness for Persons with Disabilities

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Wole Soyinka – 88 Years A Literary Giant

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: How You See Time Determines Your Well-Being
css.php