Connect with us

BN TV Music

Waje drops New Album "Waje 2.0" | Listen on BN

Beauty BN TV Living

Find Out That One Mistake You're Making with Your Natural Hair, Thanks to Angie Bee!

BN TV

New Video: Omah Lay - I'm a Mess

BN TV Movies & TV Music

#WithChude: Efe talks Finances, Career & Growth in BBNaija Special Episode

BN TV Music

Watch this New Episode of the “I Said What I Said” Podcast

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda talks Insecurity in Nigeria with Bamise's Family in New Episode of “Public Eye”

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa Shares Her Thoughts on the “Real Housewives of Lagos”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kate Henshaw Takes Us Down Memory Lane in New Episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

BN TV Music

New Video: Niniola - Want

BN TV Music Scoop

9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno's "Buga" is a Trans-Generational Tune!

BN TV

Waje drops New Album “Waje 2.0” | Listen on BN

Published

4 hours ago

 on

“Finally, the time has come to begin a new chapter, a new journey and a new expression of me,” Waje wrote on her Instagram page unveiling the cover art for her new album, “Waje 2.0.”

She continued,

I am making the brightest stars out of the constellation of my life; I am super excited for you to come along with me as this story unfolds. WAJE 2.0 is a body of work that begins our journey, and I promise you there is a whole lot more to follow. This; is The Reemergence of WAJE! it will be televised with you. No ceilings, No Stopping, No boxes.

The album follows “Red Velvet” and “Heart Season” the EP. It houses 11 tracks and features Tiwa Savage, Falz, Masterkraft, Imi Lawz, and Emmyblaq.

Listen to the new album below:

Stream here.

And the lyric videos:

All Day feat. Tiwa Savage

In-Between

Everything

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning

Two Nigerian Brothers Chase Their Shoe-Making Dreams

Kingsley Ndimele: Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner Before Saying “I Do”

Frederick Nkobowo: Let’s Talk About The Law of Defamation
css.php