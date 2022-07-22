Waje drops New Album “Waje 2.0” | Listen on BN

“Finally, the time has come to begin a new chapter, a new journey and a new expression of me,” Waje wrote on her Instagram page unveiling the cover art for her new album, “Waje 2.0.”

She continued,

I am making the brightest stars out of the constellation of my life; I am super excited for you to come along with me as this story unfolds. WAJE 2.0 is a body of work that begins our journey, and I promise you there is a whole lot more to follow. This; is The Reemergence of WAJE! it will be televised with you. No ceilings, No Stopping, No boxes.

The album follows “Red Velvet” and “Heart Season” the EP. It houses 11 tracks and features Tiwa Savage, Falz, Masterkraft, Imi Lawz, and Emmyblaq.

Listen to the new album below:

Stream here.

And the lyric videos:

All Day feat. Tiwa Savage

In-Between

Everything