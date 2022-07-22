They are back! Listen to the P-Square’s New Singles “Jaiye (Ihe Geme)” & “Find Somebody”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Award-winning Nigerian sibling duo P-Square return with “Jaiye (Ihe Geme)” and “Find Somebody,” written, composed, and produced by the duo themselves.

Alongside the release of their new singles, the Nigerian pop stars have also announced one of the biggest world tours of 2022. The duo’s 100-city reunion world tour will see them headlining 100 cities across North America, Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Listen to “Find Somebody”

Listen to “Jaiye (Ihe Geme)”

 

Watch the music video for “Jaiye (Ihe Geme)”

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

