Women In Africa announces laureates for the 2022 Young Leaders Programme – Oluwakemi Adetu, Folake Oni & Lydia Hlongwane



Women In Africa (WIA) has announced the laureates of the second class of the WIA Young Leaders programme.

Developed in partnership with La Maison Dior, the global digital leader Huawei, KPMG France – Audit and Consulting Firm, Lazard Investment Bank and the global energy company TotalEnergies, the WIA Young Leaders programme aims to support and highlight the leadership potential of young African women.

The laureates of the second class of the WIA Young Leaders identified from among nearly 3,000 applications and selected after individual interviews with a jury of 13 international personalities are:

Oluwakemi Adetu , COO of Jendaya (Nigeria).

, COO of Jendaya (Nigeria). Adélaïde BIH , President/Co-founder of African Initiative for Health and Research Promotion (AIHRP) (Cameroon).

, President/Co-founder of African Initiative for Health and Research Promotion (AIHRP) (Cameroon). Lydia Hlongwane , Manager and Founder of I. C. A. R. E. Organisation (South Africa).

, Manager and Founder of I. C. A. R. E. Organisation (South Africa). Lydia Merrouche , Founder and CEO of Fossoul Agricole (Algeria)

, Founder and CEO of Fossoul Agricole (Algeria) Vanessa Metou , Expert in law/Youth rights activist – LONA (Republic of Congo).

, Expert in law/Youth rights activist – LONA (Republic of Congo). Tamarah Moutotekema Boussamba , Founder and CEO of Agridis (Gabon).

, Founder and CEO of Agridis (Gabon). Grace Mzumara , Child Health Researcher au Malawi Liverpool and Wellcome Trust (Malawi).

, Child Health Researcher au Malawi Liverpool and Wellcome Trust (Malawi). Folake Oni, Director of Business Strategy and Transformation – SydaniGroup (Nigeria)

These 8 Young Leaders were selected for their self-made, excellent, and promising careers, their leadership competencies, their professional achievements, and for their commitment to Africa.

Coming from diverse backgrounds, they all share the same values and the vision of an innovative and inclusive Africa. They aspire to become decision-makers at the highest levels of business and public organizations, with the humility, empathy, and resilience that characterize them. Their strength of conviction, combined with a taste for teamwork, makes them the next great leaders of the Pan-African landscape.

WIA and its partners Dior, Huawei, KPMG France, Lazard and TotalEnergies are committed to helping the laureates achieve their ambitious goals. The laureates will benefit from a tailor-made training path whose themes will be related to women’s leadership and the skills needed for the future.

In autumn 2022, the laureates will benefit from a business trip to Paris to:

Connect with high-level personalities and mentors such as CEOs, ministers, journalists, business or public figures, and accomplished entrepreneurs.

Be trained in governance and leadership, media training, career coaching and other customized training.

Benefit from high media visibility.