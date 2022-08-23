Connect with us

Beauty

Ale Jay’s Skincare Routine to Prevent an Oily Face After Applying Makeup

Published

7 hours ago

 on

If you have oily skin, then you know the drill. You apply your longest-lasting foundation, wait an hour or two, and then find the nearest mirror or front-facing camera to touch up your melting makeup. 

Especially in the summer, when humidity rises and temperatures soar, you’re even more likely to see your makeup crease, smudge, and move beyond control.

Luckily, beauty vlogger Ale Jay is here to help you prevent that situation from happening in the first place.

Watch the vlog below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

