What Foundation Best Suits Your Skin Undertone? Here’s How to Tell According to Eni Popoola

Beauty and lifestyle influencer Eni Popoola recently shared a new reel on her Instagram. In this video, she shares a practical and easy technique to know the perfect foundation for your skin’s undertone.

She wrote on her page:

Admittedly undertone is difficult to find especially on deeper skin tones. There are a bunch of different “tests” but honestly, I continue to find out through trial and error. Sampling and swatching in natural lighting help. Pro tip: if you feel like you have a foundation that’s a perfect match, go to the brand website and read the description of the shade. Make note of the undertone because that might be it for you. But also brands vary a lot when it comes to undertones and many miss them mark for deep skin tones. So a cool on one brand may be a “straight up too red” in another.

Watch the video below: