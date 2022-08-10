AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 413

Connect with us

Inspired

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

@esther_biade

@ceec_official
Dress @ericamoorebrand

Dress @bb_artistry

Dress @oobiuku

@realposibaby

Dress @mirah.ng

@zemphanie

Photography @chocolate_shot_it

Dress @springdaahcouture

@bioduns_lifestyle

@italianshuga

@mya_jesus

@empress_dictabee

Dress @zemphanie

@tolubally
Dress @2207bytbally

@beautybybemii

Dress @xesi_apparel

Dress @scholtzruberto

Dress @2207bytbally

@wunmi_y

