AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 414

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

@funkejenifaakindele
Dress @somobysomo

@chiomagoodhair
Dress @xtrabrideslagos

@tokemakinwa
Outfit – @oobiuku
Make up – @bellze_signature
Gele – @taiwos_touch
📸 – @thelagospaparazzi

@thisthingcalledfashion

@kie_kie
Outfit @jenrewa

@flawlesskayc

Dress @ateni.ng

@_cutiebee

@ladymak_
@ashabitailoring
@bmpromakeup
@taiwos_touch
@thelagospaparazzi

@iamtuminimu_

@nero.gb

@mzcruz02
Dress @rukki_ot

@tejjtheblogger

@nashida_jc
Dress @rachapparel

@thisthingcalledfashion
Photography @thetobiloke

@bolajiogunmola

@nancyisimeofficial
Stylist: @medlinboss
Dress tailored by: @_stitchesbyaisy_
Makeup: @bibyonce
Gele: @adufegele
Photographed by: @photokulture

@qweenkokoofficial Dress by @yartelgh

Dress @zemphanie

@adesewa_22
Dress @veekeejames_official

Photographer : @jopstudios
MUA : @bandh_byaisha
Dress : @mirah.ng

Kids!

Photography @modu27photography 

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

