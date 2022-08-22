Sweet Spot
From a Set-up to Forever! Take in The Colours of #ABrightVictory Wedding
Love comes in different patterns and every single one gets us over the moon. Today, we explore and catch the thrill of a beautiful love story that began with a set-up! 😅
Victoria and Bright were set up on a date by Victoria’s sister and Bright’s friend. Don’t we just love friends who help their friends find love? Thanks to this matchmaking move, the two have now become one as they tied the knot in an intimate white wedding ceremony with family and friends present to celebrate with them.
Before the white wedding, they had a colourful Ghanaian traditional wedding ceremony and we’re in love with all the vibrance and beauty. The love and joy are so evident in these photos, we bet you want to enjoy it all yourself.
Check out their beautiful wedding photos and catch their love story as shared by Victoria below.
How We Met
By the bride, Victoria:
Bright met me through my older sister who was dating his friend at the time. They set us up on a double date and we both did not know who the other person will be. In the beginning, I was unwilling to get to know another guy after coming out of a recent relationship. Bright’s persistent nature was unyielding. He only asked for my friendship and wanted to help me with everything – even learning to drive! Lol.
After a while, I realized he was really a nice guy and eventually we were spending nearly every day together. That came to a halt when he was offered a job out of state but we continued to endure the challenges of a long-distance relationship. Today our victory is that we get to be together for a lifetime.
Let’s check out these beautiful photos from their trad as well.
