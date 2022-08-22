BNxBBNaija7: Chomzy is the First Female Head of House for the Level Up Season

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Level Up housemates are anticipating an exciting week ahead with Chomzy as the new and first female Head of House for the season.

For the Head of House position, Chomzy selected Eloswag as her companion; they’ll share the HOH bedroom. And they are both immune to nominations this week.

As a result of her inability to complete her reward as Tail of the House last week, Phyna was automatically designated the tail this week and was unable to play in today’s HOH Game. This week’s punishment is to communicate with the house using a writing pad after the tail of the house sound is played. and can only talk when it is replayed.

Congratulations Chomzy!

