BNxBBNaija7: Kess & Pharmsavi Evicted from Big Brother’s House!

Kess and Pharmsavi have been evicted from Big Brother’s house, making them the 3rd and 4th housemates respectively to leave the show by eviction this season.

They were up against Modella, Chizzy, Groovy, Amaka, and Daniella.

Here’s their first post-eviction interview:

Kess says he’s disappointed he’s leaving now, but “it’s all good”. He says him being married probably affected his game, as he’d have “explored more.” “The ladies stayed far away.”@lushhairnigeria #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNBBNLushHair #BBNaijaxLushHair #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2022

“I never esperredit… I’m completely shocked” – Pharmsavi on his eviction. “I actually plan to take it serious. Diana is a sweet girl… she’s cool” – Pharmsavi on Diana.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaxLushHair #BNBBNLushHair — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2022