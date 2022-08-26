Connect with us

Bolu Essien's Movie 'Becoming Abi' is coming to Netflix on October 28th

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Credit: Evolving Light Studios

The common saying “a jack of all trades” is often used as a figure of speech to reference a person who possesses several skills without focusing on one. While this type of person might be a concern when reviewing his/her skillsets through the prism of specialization, it is however flawed to evaluate such a person without proper context and an open mind, especially because the original phrase “a jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one” speaks to the benefits of diversification and the courage to do so.

A 6-part dramedy Series – Becoming Abi, is set to be released exclusively on Netflix globally on October 28, 2022. Becoming Abi is a workplace series cast in the rigor and upbeat tempo of an advertising agency. Bolu takes on the lead role as Abi in this dramedy series while wearing multiple hats as show creator, writer, producer & co-director.

Becoming Abi is inspired and loosely based on Bolu Essien’s experiences as it chronicles her journey working as a young professional in one of Nigeria’s most prestigious advertising agencies in Lagos. It explores what it looks like to be a young professional navigating a new career path, co-existing with difficult bosses, exploring friendships, love, and faith, and striving to balance it with fun. The series stars industry superstars like Idowu Philips (aka Iya Rainbow), Biodun Stephen, Stan Nze, Akah Nnani, Seun Ajayi, Juliana Olayode, Ifeanyi Kalu, and other great talents like SLK, Opeyemi Akintunde, Benita A Okojie, and was supported, by Gala, Supa Komando, Essenza, and Glover. Click here to watch the official teaser https://youtu.be/jK7E3k8c2ow

Bolu Essien is a Media and Consumer Experience Manager for a leading multinational by day; where she plans and executes award-winning media strategies and partnerships that enable her company to win in the marketplace. When away from work, she dedicates her time to telling stories of impact.

“I am very particular about telling locally relevant but universally relatable stories, and this workplace series is very dear to my heart. I was inspired in June 2021 to create Becoming Abi, which is loosely based on my experiences, while working in an advertising agency. I kicked off production with a team of collaborators, and I am excited that the world gets to see what we have created at Evolving Light Studios. When people watch any Evolving Light Studios production, we want them to be able to connect to their originality and relatability. They should be able to say, I know someone who behaves this way – this is my mum, that is me, that is my brother, etc. At Evolving Light Studios, we want to tell creative stories of impact; if it is not creative, then we have no business doing it. We have other Series, Films & Shows in the works and we are so excited for everyone to see in due time.” Bolu said.

Interestingly, despite her impressive corporate career, Bolu is fully embracing her passion and making bold movies by hinting to film enthusiasts about the fantastic storytelling and upscale production that is to come. Upon returning to filmmaking last year, she produced a short film “Things That Broke Us” which has been airing on DSTV since then till date, and a documentary on Caesarean Section “Scars of Honour” which premiered on Mothers Day this year at Mike Adenuga’s Place, Ikoyi and now Becoming Abi.

Once again, we are eager to see Becoming Abi on October 28th and the many great stories that Bolu has in store going forward.

