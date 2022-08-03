Connect with us

Our Fashion Editors Definitely Approve of Ini Dima-Okojie's 2022 Summer Vacation Style!

Our Fashion Editors Definitely Approve of Ini Dima-Okojie's 2022 Summer Vacation Style!

21 seconds ago

It’s that time of the year again, Summer! Everyone from your fave celebrities and influencers to corporate baddies on vacation are jet-setting around the world in swimsuits and speedos. Some fashion figures also take it up a notch by touring several cities across countries in envy-worthy summer looks that we can’t help but bookmark.

Actor and style star Ini Dima-Okojie post-wrapping on the set of the highly anticipated season of her hit tv-show The Smart Money Womanheaded to London to start her summer 2022 vacation. And we can confirm that it is truly made up of Summer fashion dreams.

Globe-trotting across dreamy European cities with her celebrity gal-pals is definitely a big flex and we know you may have been counting down the days until you pack up your suitcase and jet off to your various summer destinations. Not to worry, we got you and are here to save you some trouble as we have collated her amazing looks from her vacation in case you need some vacation-style inspo.

Starting off in London with an effortless street style serve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Channelling her Emily in Paris fantasy as she dined for a fine lunch in a scenic restaurant in the city of love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Making a grand arrival in Mykonos and serving up a tasteful fringed white look that most definitely turned heads.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Brunch in London with friends plus chic ensembles. Count us in!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)



