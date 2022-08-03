Toke Makinwa made a Ravishing Appearance on the Debut Episode of this season’s ‘BBNaija: The Buzz’

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Media It-Girl and style star, Toke Makinwa is back for a new season of the Showmax’s BBNaija off-shoot, The Buzz.

The Glamour Girls star made her return as the host of the show on Tuesday wearing a stunning custom dress by Nigerian designer Emagine By Bukola and pink sandal heels as she sat down to discuss the new season of the highly anticipated reality show.

The metallic blue mini dress featured exaggerated off-shoulder sleeves and a deep-cut neckline. Styled by Dahmola, Toke paired the dress with pink stilettos and pink earrings, finishing the look with a sleek updo and sultry glam.

Judging by this debut look for season 2 and all the fashion statements she made on the first, it’s safe to say that fans of the show, which airs on Showmax weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays, are in for a colourful season. And as Toke puts it,

This year I want to have fun. I’m playing with the GenZ fashion scene, so expect a lot of edgy looks. I’m planning on keeping it colourful, light and refreshing.

We can’t wait for all the stunning looks the fashion maven has in store for us this season. Stay tuned as we bring you all the unmissable updates and fashion highlights this season.

Credits

Dress: @emaginebybukola
Styling: @dahmola
Makeup: @bellze_signature
Hair: @hairbybukks_
Earrings: @raya.jewellery
Photography: @tobi.olajolo

