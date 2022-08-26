BNXN’s EP Listening Party in the Metaverse! Here’s how the Event hosted by Chivas Regal went down

On Thursday, August 25th, the metaverse became a reality as luxury status Whisky, Chivas Regal, and Nigerian musician BNXN, formally known as Buju, hosted the first ever EP listening party by an African artist in the Metaverse. The uniquely innovative listening party dared other artists to elevate their craft.

After revealing the track list for this EP “Bad Since 97” just a week ago, Chivas and BNXN the Nigerian singer, and songwriter took fans on an immersive virtual and in-person album listening party that brought members of the BNXN community and Whisky lovers from across the world together in the metaverse.

At the event BNXN spoke emotionally about his journey so far, saying

“It’s crazy to see how far myself and my incredible team have come. At the beginning it was hard, trying to get my voice heard, in an industry filled with talented creatives. I’m thankful the hustle paid off and privileged to be part of a generation that hustles and motivates each other to do better, despite the cards we’re dealt, we find ways to elevate ourselves.”

The event also celebrated Chivas Regal’s new direction as the luxury whisky for the Hustle Gen – defined as older Gen Z’s and younger millennial trendsetters that are breaking conventions, unapologetically through creating new paths of success.

According to the Brand Manager for Chivas Regal Nigeria, Elizabeth Anthony,

“Chivas is a brand that is synonymous with success, and we are happy to align our values with the Hustle Gen who are living life on their terms and creatives like BNXN who are redefining success in his way and taking his community along.”

Guests present at an exclusive listening party, we’re treated to flowing Chivas cocktails including BNXN’s signature, “The Switcher”. BNXN also spoke on his NFT journey and unveiled a new HeadsByBNXN NFT which is also available on bnxnlive.com.

In addition, the new EP “Bad Since 97” features Nigeria Superstars such as Wizkid, Wande Coal, and Olamide. The EP is out now on all platforms.

Chivas Regal is a blended Scotch whisky manufactured by Chivas Brothers, which is part of Pernod Ricard. Chivas should be enjoyed responsibly by people over 18.

Follow @ChivasRegalNG for exciting updates and experiences.

Sponsored Content