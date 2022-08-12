Check out these Beautiful Moments from the Summer Garden Brunch by Chef Vee of Cole Cooks

Connect with us

Published

52 mins ago

 on

It was a remarkable afternoon last weekend as the renounced Chef Vee of Cole Cooks brought together an intimate and gastronomic experience of the Summer Garden Brunch among highly celebrated women of the creative industry.

The event was hosted at the beautiful Fame Lagos with the exquisite floral decoration that sets the tone for the themed garden brunch and welcome cocktails by Nunu Eatss.

Guests’ taste buds were treated to an exciting luxury experience with Chef Vee’s quintessential culinary arts and signature style cooking that is nothing short of an intricate burst of flavors that ignites cheer joy

It was an ideal moment that provided an opportunity for personalities from different creative scenes in Nigeria and the diaspora to connect, network, and celebrate womanhood with the pleasure of Cole Cooks relish on the palate.

See the beautiful highlight from the brunch below.

