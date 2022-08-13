Mr. Dowell’s served the finest Friendship-themed Cocktails at Bovi’s Naughty by Nature Comedy Show | See Details

On July 17th, 2022, Mr. Dowell’s sponsored the Naughty by Nature comedy show hosted by popular and well renowned comedian Bovi at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island. The event was indeed an evening of good laughs with friends, family and loved ones.

Guests at the soirée were treated to the finest friendship-themed Mr. Dowell’s cocktails from Mr. Dowell’s pop-up bars located inthe venue. It was all smiles and good cheer throughout the night.

Dorcas Mahingil, Brand manager Mr. Dowell’s had this to say after the event

“There’s truly no whisky like Mr. Dowell’s. If there’s one thing Mr. Dowell’s and comedy shows have in common, it’s the friendship factor. Most people don’t go for comedy shows alone, rather, they go with friends, family or loved ones who would ultimately make the experience a much better one, and at the heart of every true friendship moment, there’s always a Mr. Dowell’s, so I say cheers to celebrating more friendship moments and making more memories with those that we love”.

18+. Enjoy Mr. Dowell’s responsibly.

