Flavour’s performance at the 2022 SummerStage music festival was unforgettable

Flavour’s fiery performance on Sunday night at the 2022 SummerStage music festival in Central Park, New York, will go down in history as a night to remember for lovers of African music.

The Nigerian highlife singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist headlined the 2022 Capital One City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage music festival, delivering classic smash hits such as “Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)” and “Levels,” amongst others.

Opening acts included British-Ghanaian artist and producer Juls and New York’s DJ Jon Quick.

City Parks Foundation of Capital OneSummerStage is one of the most popular and well-known free outdoor arts festivals in New York. Since its inception nearly 40 years ago, more than six million people from New York City and around the world have enjoyed SummerStage.

SummerStage is an important part of New York City’s summer arts festival scene because it has performances in styles that reflect the city’s culture, such as jazz, hip hop, Latin, global, indie, and contemporary dance. Flavour’s electrifying performance comes on the heels of his North American “Level’d Up Tour 2022,” which began on August 13th in Dallas, Texas.

The “Levels” singer and his band will continue their tour in Chicago on August 26th.

See the video below: