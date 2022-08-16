Connect with us

Events Music

Flavour's performance at the 2022 SummerStage music festival was unforgettable

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

How Your Fave Celebs Turned Up for the First Prime Video Experience in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Register for the Africa Creative Market + Get the Details | August 29th- September 3rd

Events

Mr. Dowell’s served the finest Friendship-themed Cocktails at Bovi’s Naughty by Nature Comedy Show | See Details

Events

Check out these Beautiful Moments from the Summer Garden Brunch by Chef Vee of Cole Cooks

Events Promotions

Wakanow partners with Eko Hotel and Suites, Launches the Prideland Edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland

Events

Guinness treats Winners from Big Brother Naija Season 5 to an Exotic Trip to Dublin

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Here’s how Westerfield College 2022 Graduates Earned a Pathway to Study Abroad

Events Movies & TV

Inside the Star-studded Premiere of "The Set Up 2" | In Cinemas August 12

Events

Flavour’s performance at the 2022 SummerStage music festival was unforgettable

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Flavour’s fiery performance on Sunday night at the 2022 SummerStage music festival in Central Park, New York, will go down in history as a night to remember for lovers of African music.

The Nigerian highlife singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist headlined the 2022 Capital One City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage music festival, delivering classic smash hits such as “Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)” and “Levels,” amongst others.

Opening acts included British-Ghanaian artist and producer Juls and New York’s DJ Jon Quick.

City Parks Foundation of Capital OneSummerStage is one of the most popular and well-known free outdoor arts festivals in New York. Since its inception nearly 40 years ago, more than six million people from New York City and around the world have enjoyed SummerStage.

SummerStage is an important part of New York City’s summer arts festival scene because it has performances in styles that reflect the city’s culture, such as jazz, hip hop, Latin, global, indie, and contemporary dance. Flavour’s electrifying performance comes on the heels of his North American “Level’d Up Tour 2022,” which began on August 13th in Dallas, Texas.

The “Levels” singer and his band will continue their tour in Chicago on August 26th.

See the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories

Dennis Isong: Why Investing in Short-Let Apartments is Good Business
css.php