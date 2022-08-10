WorkWearFashion: How to Look Uber-Chic to Work | Issue 136

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuki Akinosho (@yukiakinosho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophia Crick (@iamsophiacrick)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peace ify (@peaceiffyy)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

 

