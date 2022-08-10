Connect with us

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Shines On Soho House's Latest Cover

Published

56 mins ago

 on

British-South African actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is the latest cover star for interior design and landscaping magazine, Soho House.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soho House (@sohohouse)

The actor looks ravishing on the cover in a chic green Maison Valentino suit paired with a pink shirt featuring an exaggerated collar. Gugu kept her makeup soft complemented by slicked-back hair.

In this issue, the Loki superstar sits down at Soho House‘s Westbourne Grove Studio in London to talk good taste and her not-so-secret artistic side hustle. She also delves deep into design, freedom, self-expression, childhood and how her mother was very open in letting her express herself with art. The Surface scene-stealer also admits with gratitude how she never got validation from looks but from things she had accomplished and enjoyed.

She wrote on her Instagram,

Thank you Soho House for letting me play on the furniture at your new Studio! Also for keeping me topped up with espresso and sunflowers to beat the jet-lag! Great talking about Art and design, freedom and self-expression.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gugu Mbatha-Raw (@gugumbatharaw)

Mbatha-Raw in her discussion with Soho House also added,

I wasn’t a ‘pretty’ little girl, I had short, bobbly hair and looked like a boy until I was six. And I feel thankful in a way. I was never the kind of child who therefore had a value system based on looks. I got my validation from things I’d accomplished and enjoyed. My mum always let me express myself. When I’d take over the living room floor with my art projects, she was always very good-natured about allowing me to do that. I realise, in hindsight, that’s not the case for everyone to have that kind of freedom.

Read the full interview on sohohouse.com.

Credits

Suit: @maisonvalentino
Photographer: @philipsinden
Shoot Production: @juliette_clarke_
Hair: @stefanbertin
Makeup: @taniagrier
Nails: @cherriesnow
Stylist assistant: @rachel.r.west
Photographer assistant: Joe Conway

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

