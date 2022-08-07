7 South African Bag Brands You Need To Have on Your Radar

Sometimes you do not need a new wardrobe, just an accessory update. What do you look for in a bag? Perfect craftsmanship by skilled artisans? The use of unique detailing and exquisite fabrics and materials? Luckily, we’ve curated 8 South African brands you should know, so you’re on the right track.

There are so many talented and incredible south African designers, some you might have heard of and others that deserve your attention. Be sure to bookmark this page and refer to it going forward, whether you’re buying a gift or just looking to treat yourself. So without any further ado, check them out and let us know which ones are your favourites!

Okapi

Okapi is a traceable, sustainable & ethically sourced South African luxury bag brand founded by South African painter Hanneli Rupert in 2008. Her beautiful collection features locally produced products handcrafted with attention to detail and exceptional quality. These are investment pieces which you’ll treasure for a lifetime.

Hamethop

Hamethop, founded by Tsakani Mashaba, combines luxury, design, textiles & art to create handbags and accessories that feature Ndebele patterns and ancient weaving techniques. The brand works with master crafters and weavers in Johannesburg, Dakar and Cape Town, and it is handmade in Johannesburg.

ILUNDI

ILUNDI’s premium leather bags and accessories are timeless and classic. Each piece takes up to 14 hours to create with artisanal proficiency – hand cut, hand stitched, hand woven originals. Every bag from the label is hand-made locally, using traditional vegetable-tanning techniques and consciously sourced materials.

ROWDY

This Cape Town-based atelier leather bag company was established in 2012 to provide affordable leather rucksacks to local students. ROWDY’s mission has since evolved to make a refined range of practically designed and quality leather bags that encourage thoughtful consumption while empowering machinists. Geometric designs are influenced by minimalist aesthetic principles to create investment pieces to withstand the test of trends and time.

MISSIBABA

If you are in the market for vibrant and artsy bags made from luxurious leather, MISSIBABA is your plug. Bright, playful, bold and all-around unique statement pieces. They’re like miniature works of art. All bags are handmade, and each collection is limited in stock.

CHAPEL

CHAPEL makes elegantly crafted leather and canvas bags designed and handmade in Capetown, South Africa. The brand has a large selection of tote bags, backpacks, duffel bags and briefcases to choose from that’s ideal if you’re looking for something bigger than a sling or clutch.

