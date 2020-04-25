Style
Meet The Handbag Brand You’ve Been Waiting For
One of our favorite things about accessories is that they have a much longer lifespan than most fashion items that often escapes seasonality, especially if you invest in sartorial classics. If you love discovering new brands like we do – South African brand Hamethop is about to become your new best friend.
South African designer Tsakani Mashaba founded her brand Hamethop, which fuses local materials, ancient African techniques and contemporary design. The stunning hardware, distinctive design and unique materials is nothing short of breathtaking! Her designs feature ndebele prints and ancient weaving techniques to produce innovative materials. The brand works with master crafters and weavers in Johannesburg, Dakar and Cape Town & is handmade in Johannesburg.
Check out more of their pieces below:
Shop the brand here