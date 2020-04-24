WATCH: Sarah Diouf Discusses Tongoro’s Direct to Consumer Business Model and How She’s Building A Global Brand  From The Continent With Omoyemi Akerele 

Woven Threads, the digital initiative by Lagos Fashion Week had an interesting conversation with the Sarah Diouf, founder of 4 year old Senegalese brand Tongoro. Speaking on her journey, her laser focus on the DTC business model and how she has built a global brand via e-commerce and social media, she shared any important gems on the vision for the business, her approach to storytelling and vision.

Sarah Diouf is the Creative Director and Founder of Tongoro, a 100 % Made in Africa ready to wear label based in Dakar. Launched four years ago, Tongoro has been consistent with her vision to build a brand that functions via a direct to consumer model. This conversation is timely as brands across the world are currently trying to adopt this model as a strategy for controlling over production, distribution, pricing and more! Sarah joins Woven Threads for a special session on Building a Direct To Consumer Brand in Africa and creating a new dynamic for Africa-based manufacturing.

Tomorrow we will join @lagosfashionweekofficial latest digital initiative ‘Woven Threads’ with a timely conversation as brands accross the world now rely more than even on the e-commerce business model as a strategy for controlling over production, distribution, pricing and more.

Our founder @dioufsarah will discuss Building an African Direct-to-Consumer brand and creating a new dynamic for Africa-based manufacturing.

