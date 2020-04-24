Connect with us

WATCH: Sarah Diouf Discusses Tongoro's Direct to Consumer Business Model and How She's Building A Global Brand  From The Continent With Omoyemi Akerele 

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Woven Threads, the digital initiative by Lagos Fashion Week had an interesting conversation with the Sarah Diouf, founder of 4 year old Senegalese brand Tongoro. Speaking on her journey, her laser focus on the DTC business model and how she has built a global brand via e-commerce and social media, she shared any important gems on the vision for the business, her approach to storytelling and vision.

On their Instagram page they shared:

Sarah Diouf is the Creative Director and Founder of Tongoro, a 100 % Made in Africa ready to wear label based in Dakar. Launched four years ago, Tongoro has been consistent with her vision to build a brand that functions via a direct to consumer model.

This conversation is timely as brands across the world are currently trying to adopt this model as a strategy for controlling over production, distribution, pricing and more!

Sarah joins Woven Threads for a special session on Building a Direct To Consumer Brand in Africa and creating a new dynamic for Africa-based manufacturing.

Adding to that Sarah shared her point of view prior to the session:

Tomorrow we will join @lagosfashionweekofficial latest digital initiative ‘Woven Threads’ with a timely conversation as brands accross the world now rely more than even on the e-commerce business model as a strategy for controlling over production, distribution, pricing and more.
Our founder @dioufsarah will discuss Building an African Direct-to-Consumer brand and creating a new dynamic for Africa-based manufacturing.

Watch the full session below:

 

