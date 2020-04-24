Aduke Shitta Bey Is Beyond Ethereal In This Editorial Spread By Teni Oluwo And Felix Crown

Nigerian stylist Teni Oluwo known for her work under the moniker ‘Style Territory’ released a brand new editorial guaranteed to inspire Bellastylistas ! Titled Afrovaganza, the photo series highlights the innate ‘extraness’ of African Royalty, fronted by model du jour Aduke Shitta Bey and lensed by pro photographer Felix Crown. The editorial is full of vibrant colours and the stylists take on an avant-garde ‘gele’.

The stylist whose work has been published in Vogue Italia , Manrepeller and Refinery29 said this about her new body of work:

This Editorial shows the Extravagant , Colourful, Powerful and Royal side of an Global African Woman. I believe in the power of Global Africanism and ‘thought provoking’, ‘out-of-the-box’ Style as a tool of in-depth expression . I reflect this ideology, in my technique to build unique Fashion Editorials and Personal Style.

Photographer: @felixcrown

Dress : @rikaotobyme

Makeup: @arabylaide

Hair : @zubbydefinition

Styling : @style_territory

Model: @adukeshittabey

