Connect with us

Style

Glitz Africa Celebrates African Fashion With Mamé Adjei For Its 6th Digital Issue

Style

Meet The Handbag Brand You've Been Waiting For

Style

WATCH: Sarah Diouf Discusses Tongoro's Direct to Consumer Business Model and How She's Building A Global Brand  From The Continent With Omoyemi Akerele 

Style

Aduke Shitta Bey Is Beyond Ethereal In This Editorial Spread By Teni Oluwo And Felix Crown

Style

Here's How To Nail Comfy, WFH Style Courtesy of Celebrity Stylist Ade Samuel

Style

Tiffany Amber Pivots to Making Face Masks & Medical Apparel in the Battle Against COVID-19

Style

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi Shines on the New Cosmopolitan SA Cover

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 333

Style

The BN Style Recap: The Chicest Style Stories From Our Team This Week

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Kefilwe Mabote, Melody Molale, Temi Otedola And More

Style

Glitz Africa Celebrates African Fashion With Mamé Adjei For Its 6th Digital Issue

BellaNaija Style

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Glitz Africa has unveiled the cover for its 6th digital issue and on the cover is Ghanaian model and actress Mamé Adjei.

For the feature, she talks to the publication about her favorite eras of fashion and what inspires her journey.

See excerpts from the interview below

On her favorite fashion era
Fashion in the ’70s was sultry, powerful, and downright badass. I love the body-flattering sexiness of bell-bottoms to the big platform shoes, and the big afros which was the beginning of black people’s acceptance of their blackness & beauty as is. And I love the authentic effortless beauty of the ’90s; with the short hair looks of Nia Long, Halle Berry, Jada Pinkett etc. (which inspired my recent short haircut 🙂 and slightly baggy pants of Aaliyah, and Janet Jackson. I Love the sexy tom-boyish vibe.

On what influenced her love for fashion
Seeing models in different campaigns growing is what made me fall in love with fashion. I love the creativity and the ways in which we can express ourselves with fashion, but I’m in no way hung up on the idea that “fashion” means exotic brand names and expensive tabs.

On how her multi-cultural upbringing shaped her
It was pretty amazing traveling from the US to Ghana to Switzerland, and learning to adapt to all of those different places, cultures, and languages. It definitely allowed me to relate to almost anyone that I came in contact with, and taught me to appreciate my place in this world and how best to contribute to it, having seen life from all those different perspectives.

Read the full interview on www.glitzafrica.com

See more photos from the cover shoot below

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle 

Credits
Photography- @frozzensecond
Outfits – @yartelgh @larryjayghana
Styling/Creative Direction – @_brimah
Make Up – @woenamakeupartistry
Hair – @abiba_locks

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Tech Community Champion Auwal Muhammad Samu is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Owen Shedrack: What Is Success to You?

Jessica Ireju: Building in Silence

Mfonobong Inyang: Is the Extended Lockdown Taking Its Toll on You?

Oyindamola Rowaiye: 5 Simple Survival & Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses

Advertisement
css.php