Glitz Africa Celebrates African Fashion With Mamé Adjei For Its 6th Digital Issue

Glitz Africa has unveiled the cover for its 6th digital issue and on the cover is Ghanaian model and actress Mamé Adjei.

For the feature, she talks to the publication about her favorite eras of fashion and what inspires her journey.

See excerpts from the interview below

On her favorite fashion era

Fashion in the ’70s was sultry, powerful, and downright badass. I love the body-flattering sexiness of bell-bottoms to the big platform shoes, and the big afros which was the beginning of black people’s acceptance of their blackness & beauty as is. And I love the authentic effortless beauty of the ’90s; with the short hair looks of Nia Long, Halle Berry, Jada Pinkett etc. (which inspired my recent short haircut 🙂 and slightly baggy pants of Aaliyah, and Janet Jackson. I Love the sexy tom-boyish vibe.

On what influenced her love for fashion

Seeing models in different campaigns growing is what made me fall in love with fashion. I love the creativity and the ways in which we can express ourselves with fashion, but I’m in no way hung up on the idea that “fashion” means exotic brand names and expensive tabs.

On how her multi-cultural upbringing shaped her

It was pretty amazing traveling from the US to Ghana to Switzerland, and learning to adapt to all of those different places, cultures, and languages. It definitely allowed me to relate to almost anyone that I came in contact with, and taught me to appreciate my place in this world and how best to contribute to it, having seen life from all those different perspectives.

See more photos from the cover shoot below

