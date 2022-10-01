Here’s Your Exclusive First Look At Hamethop’s Spring/Summer 2023 Lookbook

Hamethop, the contemporary ready-to-wear and accessories brand from South Africa, launched its spring/summer 2023 collection – “The Rat Race Collection.”

@hamethop

This SS23 collection focuses on uncomplicated wardrobe necessities like matching sets, unique denim, and T-shirts and showcases pared-down knits in monochrome colours as well as handbags crafted from Sleek, minimalistic shapes, creative sculptural handles, and golden metal.

According to the Hamethop founder and designer Tsakani Mashaba:

This collection explores the ideological aspects of the Rat Race (a way of life in which people are caught up in a fiercely competitive struggle for wealth or power) and the ways in which it has affected my life. The Rat Race collection offers commentary and interrogation into the historic and modern notions of getting the bag.

The brand’s latest release confronts life beyond social limits. It highlights and interprets the notions of time, rest, imagination, and belonging. From September 29 to October 2, 2022. The Rat Race collection will be on display at Trano in Paris, coinciding with the opening of Hamethop’s new retail location at We Are Egg Rosebank in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See the collection below.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now

Credits: @hamethop

www.hamethop.co.za