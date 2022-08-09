Connect with us

A Vibrant Week in Style Featuring Adewunmi Erhabor – You’re Welcome!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaNaijarians!

This week, we are drawing style inspiration from a Nigerian fashion stylist and influencer Adewunmi Erhabor.

Based in Newyork, this fashionista is fond of bold colours and combinations, bold prints, and head-turning statement accessories. Adewunmi isn’t afraid to stand out and create her own aesthetics and style.

Looking for some inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven stylish fits based on Adewunmi Erhabor’s style. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

Mondays don’t have to be dull when you infuse the perfect colour combo into your style and day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADEWUNMI ERHABOR (@amazingadee)

Tuesday 

A colourful ensemble plus metallic accessories to cure your post-Monday blues. Yes, please!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADEWUNMI ERHABOR (@amazingadee)

Wednesday 

A super stylish and wise #BellaStylista once said, “Wednesdays are boring without gorgeous pink pieces.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADEWUNMI ERHABOR (@amazingadee)

Thursday

For Thursday, opt for a look that can transition from work to happy hour cocktails. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADEWUNMI ERHABOR (@amazingadee)

Friday 

On Fridays, we adore a stylishly adaptable ensemble for smooth event transitions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADEWUNMI ERHABOR (@amazingadee)

Saturday 

This chic two-piece would be an effortless serve for brunch-related activities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADEWUNMI ERHABOR (@amazingadee)

Sunday 

After a long week, Sunday is where you can truly unwind. It’s finally time for that athleisure fit you’ve been eying all week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADEWUNMI ERHABOR (@amazingadee)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

