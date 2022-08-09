Style
A Vibrant Week in Style Featuring Adewunmi Erhabor – You’re Welcome!
Hi, #BellaNaijarians!
This week, we are drawing style inspiration from a Nigerian fashion stylist and influencer Adewunmi Erhabor.
Based in Newyork, this fashionista is fond of bold colours and combinations, bold prints, and head-turning statement accessories. Adewunmi isn’t afraid to stand out and create her own aesthetics and style.
Looking for some inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven stylish fits based on Adewunmi Erhabor’s style. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.
Monday
Mondays don’t have to be dull when you infuse the perfect colour combo into your style and day.
Tuesday
A colourful ensemble plus metallic accessories to cure your post-Monday blues. Yes, please!
Wednesday
A super stylish and wise #BellaStylista once said, “Wednesdays are boring without gorgeous pink pieces.”
Thursday
For Thursday, opt for a look that can transition from work to happy hour cocktails.
Friday
On Fridays, we adore a stylishly adaptable ensemble for smooth event transitions.
Saturday
This chic two-piece would be an effortless serve for brunch-related activities.
Sunday
After a long week, Sunday is where you can truly unwind. It’s finally time for that athleisure fit you’ve been eying all week.
