Idia Aisien delivered a chic LBD Moment at ‘The Setup 2’ Movie Premiere

Published

17 hours ago

 on

Last night was the premiere of the popular blockbuster The Setup, and it was a breathtaking scene as the style moments were also major hits across the boards. Fashion favourites and style mavens turned up in stunning looks and outfits, but Nollywood It-Girl Idia Aisien snaggled all the attention in a black latex body-con number.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Making a jaw-dropping appearance in an Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design, the media personality matched the dress with a chic black beret, strappy heels, hoop earrings and an unmissable Balenciaga purse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

The actor’s makeup was as bold and stunning as her ensemble with a refined showcase of glossy red lips, lush lashes, subtle brows and rosy cheeks. What’s not to love? Idia definitely ensured all the attention was on her at the premiere last night.

Credits

Photography: @simon_emmy_
Hair: @adefunkeee
Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua
Dress: @atsukokudolatex
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Purse: @balenciaga

