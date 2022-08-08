Idia Aisien delivered a chic LBD Moment at ‘The Setup 2’ Movie Premiere

Last night was the premiere of the popular blockbuster The Setup, and it was a breathtaking scene as the style moments were also major hits across the boards. Fashion favourites and style mavens turned up in stunning looks and outfits, but Nollywood It-Girl Idia Aisien snaggled all the attention in a black latex body-con number.

Making a jaw-dropping appearance in an Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design, the media personality matched the dress with a chic black beret, strappy heels, hoop earrings and an unmissable Balenciaga purse.

The actor’s makeup was as bold and stunning as her ensemble with a refined showcase of glossy red lips, lush lashes, subtle brows and rosy cheeks. What’s not to love? Idia definitely ensured all the attention was on her at the premiere last night.

Credits

Photography: @simon_emmy_

Hair: @adefunkeee

Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua

Dress: @atsukokudolatex

Shoes: @renecaovilla

Purse: @balenciaga

