Connect with us

Style

Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from #TheSetUp2Premiere

Style

#BNStyle Spotlight: Lilian Afegbai Stole the Spotlight at 'The Setup 2' Movie Premiere

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Boity Thulo is Glamour Personified on the Cover of Bona Magazine’s August Issue

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Dazzled in Atafo at this week's BBNaija Live Eviction Show

Style

We are Here For Zina Anumudu's Vibrant Look on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Beauty Scoop Style

How to Slay Your Next Date Night Look, Thanks Erica Nlewedim!

Style

Weekend Style: 9 Easy & Chic Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Ghanaian BellaStylistas

Style

#BNSTravelDiary: Mimi Onalaja has been Serving Charming Looks this Summer

Style

Michael Dapaah brought the Pop of Colour to The 2022 GRM Gala

Style

#BNStyle Spotlight: You'll Love Nakita Johnson's Dreamy GRM 2022 Gala Look

Style

Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from #TheSetUp2Premiere

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Last night, the highly anticipated movie The Set Up 2 held its premiere with several of our favourite style stars turning up in head-turning looks. They were out to slay, and slay, they did!

However, in this list (a tough one to compile as there are so many contenders), we have our favourite ensembles from the film’s premiere. From Adesua Etomi-Wellington‘s sizzling red number to Lilian Afegbai‘s vibrant blazer dress, see the five looks we can’t get enough of.

Vote Your Favourite Looks now on
www.bellanaijastyle.com

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Makeup: @t.alamodebeauty
Stylist: @dahmola
Dress: @sevondejana
Jewellery/bag: @pinkperfection_accessories
Hair: @tinavalty

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Dress: @julyetpeters
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @adefunkeee
Photography: @sabiegal

Kate Henshaw

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

Jumpsuit: @jenniferrowlandofficial

Bag: @winstonkingofleather

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Photography: @simon_emmy_
Hair: @adefunkeee
Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua
Dress: @atsukokudolatex
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Purse: @balenciaga

Nancy.E.Isime

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi 

Makeup: @bibyonce

Catsuit: @marineserre_official

Styling: @medlinboss

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: The Power of Being Behind The Scenes in the Workplace

Pencilled Jaws & Corseted Waists; How Are We Redefining Beauty Standards?

The Must-See Moments from Lilian & Sandra’s Staycation at Boardroom Apartments

BN Book Review: Straight Talk, No Chaser by Steve Harvey | Review by Kaitlin Gee-Akwada

Juwon Odutayo: Paying Attention to Red Flags in Your Relationship
css.php