Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from #TheSetUp2Premiere
Last night, the highly anticipated movie The Set Up 2 held its premiere with several of our favourite style stars turning up in head-turning looks. They were out to slay, and slay, they did!
However, in this list (a tough one to compile as there are so many contenders), we have our favourite ensembles from the film’s premiere. From Adesua Etomi-Wellington‘s sizzling red number to Lilian Afegbai‘s vibrant blazer dress, see the five looks we can’t get enough of.
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
Makeup: @t.alamodebeauty
Stylist: @dahmola
Dress: @sevondejana
Jewellery/bag: @pinkperfection_accessories
Hair: @tinavalty
Lilian Afegbai
Dress: @julyetpeters
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @adefunkeee
Photography: @sabiegal
Kate Henshaw
Jumpsuit: @jenniferrowlandofficial
Idia Aisien
Photography: @simon_emmy_
Hair: @adefunkeee
Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua
Dress: @atsukokudolatex
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Purse: @balenciaga
Nancy.E.Isime
Photography: @thelagospaparazzi
Makeup: @bibyonce
Catsuit: @marineserre_official
Styling: @medlinboss