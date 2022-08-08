Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from #TheSetUp2Premiere

Last night, the highly anticipated movie The Set Up 2 held its premiere with several of our favourite style stars turning up in head-turning looks. They were out to slay, and slay, they did!

However, in this list (a tough one to compile as there are so many contenders), we have our favourite ensembles from the film’s premiere. From Adesua Etomi-Wellington‘s sizzling red number to Lilian Afegbai‘s vibrant blazer dress, see the five looks we can’t get enough of.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Makeup: @t.alamodebeauty

Stylist: @dahmola

Dress: @sevondejana

Jewellery/bag: @pinkperfection_accessories

Hair: @tinavalty

Lilian Afegbai

Dress: @julyetpeters

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Hair: @adefunkeee

Photography: @sabiegal

Kate Henshaw

Jumpsuit: @jenniferrowlandofficial

Bag: @winstonkingofleather

Idia Aisien

Photography: @simon_emmy_

Hair: @adefunkeee

Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua

Dress: @atsukokudolatex

Shoes: @renecaovilla

Purse: @balenciaga

Nancy.E.Isime

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

Makeup: @bibyonce

Catsuit: @marineserre_official

Styling: @medlinboss