BNStyle Spotlight: Lilian Afegbai Stole the Spotlight at ‘The Setup 2’ Movie Premiere

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Back for its widely anticipated sequel, The Setup 2 movie premiered last night with a star-studded cast and the stars came out to shine in showstopping looks that we certainly could not ignore.

One celebrity, known for her immaculate fashion game, who certainly did not drop the ball at this premiere is actor Lilian Afegbai. The stunner made a delightful appearance in a head-to-toe pink figure-hugging suit dress that stood out for all the right reasons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

The HOUSE OF JULYET PETERS masterpiece showcased beautiful matching embroidery on the shoulders and sleeves, a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, plus the perfect cinch defining an enviable hourglass figure. The style star complemented the dress with a striking blue metallic purse and matching mules.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Rocking dainty jewellery, her beauty look featured soft and rich nude tones with sultry brows and eyes, highlighted cheeks and soft glossy lips. Afegbai wore her straight and centre-parted for that power finish to etch this look in our style mood boards.

Credits

Dress: @julyetpeters
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @adefunkeee
Photography: @sabiegal

