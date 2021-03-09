Connect with us

Ada Osakwe, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Elsa Majimbo are Winners at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards 2021

Super Proud of Eloho Omame for winning the 2021 Les Margaret Africa Awards

Colette Otusheso, Morayo Brown, Kemi Ajumobi make 9to5Chick's Top 100 Career Women List

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Erica Nlewedim, Toyin Abraham, Aisha Yesufu named among Leading Ladies Africa's "100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria" List for 2021

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Falz, Tems, DJ Switch, Burna Boy named in Avance Media’s 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians List for 2020

Ehiz, Folu Storms and Nenny B are Now Members of VCNA’s Pan-African Culture Squad

Calling All Entrepreneurs! Apply to the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme Now | Deadline March 31

6 Nigerians make UK Royal Academy’s 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation Shortlist

3 hours ago

Africa’s most influential women in business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership received recognition at the prestigious Forbes Woman Africa Awards which coincided with International Women’s Day. The 2021 #LeadingWomanSummit was held from March 8th-9th 2021.

Bringing together the continent’s most powerful female voices, the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit (LWS), presented by Mastercard took on a guiding role, hinging the conversation on this year’s dynamic theme – “Africa Reloaded: The Power of The Collective”.

The #LWS2021 event saw a line up of keynote speaker including Zozibini Tunzi, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zola Budd Pieterse, Folorunso Alakija, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Siddharth Chatterjee, Gita Gopinath and Piwokuhle Nyanda who engaged the audience through hard-hitting talks, fireside chats, and insightful panel discussions that look back on the year while identifying opportunities for growth and recovery on the continent.

See the 2021 Forbes Woman Africa winners below:

FWA Young Achievers Award Winner: Rabia Ghoor, Founder of Swiitch Beauty

FWA Social Impact Award Winner: Isabelle Kamariza, Founder of Solid’Africa

FWA Technology and Innovation Award Winner: Temie Giwa Tubosun, Founder of Life Bank

FWA Academic Excellence Award Winner: Professor Rudo Mathivha, Academic Head of Intensive Care Services at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

FWA Sports Award Winner: Helen Obiri, Olympic Athlete

FWA Entertainer Award Winner: Elsa Majimbo, Kenyan Comedian

FWA Business Woman of the Year Winner: Ada Osakwe, Founder of Agrolay Ventures

FWA Lifetime Achievement Award Winner: H.E. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, former president of Liberia

