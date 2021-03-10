Gree AC celebrates International Women’s Day by Spotlighting 12 Women in Government Offices in Lagos State

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Across the world, March 8 is significant as holding over a century’s worth of history in celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
This year, Gree AC has taken a step forward to celebrate women’s achievements in governance and society by honoring 12 women commissioners and special advisers in the Lagos State Government.
A team from the consumer choice air conditioning ‘world brand’ was led by the Country Manager, Chibuzor Ogunka, to visit the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa, where residential Gree Air Conditioners were presented to the women commissioners and Special Advisers.

A few among these included the state commissioners for Education – Hon. Folashade Adefisayo; Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation –  Hon. Bolaji Dada; Establishment, Training, and Pension – Hon. Ajibola Ponnle; Tourism, Arts and Culture – Hon. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf; Local Government and Community Affairs, – Hon. Yetunde Arobieke; Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, – Hon. Lola Akande; Agriculture – Hon. Ruth Bisola Olusanya; Secretary to the State Government – Folashade Sherifat Jaji; Special Adviser, Civic Engagement –  Princess Aderemi Folashade Adebowale; Special Adviser, Housing- Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka; Special Adviser, Sustainable Development Goals and Investment – Solape Hammond; and, Special Adviser, Work, and Infrastructure – Engr Aramide Adeyoye.

We understand how important it is to appreciate and value women in society, especially those in the position to influence society. Gree AC is honoring these women portraying excellence in governance and society, with a stronger message to all women that if they can do it, the aspiring young woman, despite background or limitations, can do it too,” said Ogunka.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State on Civic Engagement, – Princess Aderemi Folashade Adebowale, was there to receive the team from Gree AC at the Secretariat. She commended the warm gesture and lauded the brand’s milestones, especially in Lagos State. “On behalf of all the Commissioners and Special Advisers honored here today, I would also like to thank the Chairman of Gree, Chief Diana Chen, for spearheading this occasion. Her strong passion for Lagos State marked by many of her social investments is deeply appreciated by the state and the women in Lagos.”
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content
