In the Spirit of IWD, WOW!Connect is set to host a Special edition of Fun & Banter Games Night



Physical events are still not on the front burner in this period of social distancing, but innovative people are making it work. On Friday, March 12th, foremost event company, WOW!Connect will host a special edition of its Fun & Banter virtual Game Nights in celebration of International Women’s Day. The event which is open to every woman of every age, every tribe & race, and from all walks of life and location, promises to be an exciting and super engaging evening of games, music, and more fun games and conversation.

The event will be hosted by ace film director Teni Ojigbede (The New Normal movie); Dr. Anu Martins; and GameMaster TobiLee. VDJ Mobi will be on deck to ensure a never-ending flow of great music.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the fate and prospects of the events industry appeared uncertain. But always resilient and innovative, WOW!Connect however pivoted and created an imprint of their company called Fun and Banter which began in 2020, in the thick of the pandemic. Fun and Banter Game Nights are held on Saturdays, including a periodic Family and kids’ edition.

Through Fun and Banter, WOW!Connect has planned virtual hangouts, birthdays, and game nights for many social groups and corporate teams such as Lexcol Group, BetKing, VFD Group, OVH Energy, FBNQuest amongst others.

Chief Experience Officer of WOW!Connect and Game Master at Fun and Banter, Tobi Olanihun shared that game night was part of her early moves to diversify the event experience for guests and to cushion the blow of the absence of physical events, whilst paving the way for a virtual model that still had elements of physical experience.

According to her: “Fun and Banter by WOW!Connect started in April 2020 when we decided from the outset to do our part in making sure people had a good time despite the lockdown. We knew it was a great outlet for everyone to ensure people had a great time in spite of the reality at the time. We actually themed the first one edition “I Can’t Get Out” using the 1985 song by Colonel Abrams as our inspiration. It was so much fun, we proceeded to do several just to give people something to look forward to amid the social distancing and uncertainty“. She also revealed that her company is working on something big that will be a game-changer in the events industry in Africa.

To attend this special edition of the Game Night, register via https://bit.ly/IWDTGIF

For partnership, sponsorship, or group bookings, kindly call/text 08099015000 or email [email protected]

