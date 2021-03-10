Basketmouth, Funny Bone, Buchi are bringing their A-game to the Laugh Out LiVE! show – Don’t miss | March 10th

Fast-growing comedy show in Lagos- Laugh Out LiVE! is making its way for a much-anticipated return on TONIGHT; March 10th and subsequently on the 17th & 31st, with ace comedian and entertainment personality Basketmouth. The popular show is synonymous with high-energy comedic experiences and is hosted by premium entertainment hub-LiVE! Lounge, situated right in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos.

Since August 2020, the show has delivered pure comedy and performances from some of Nigeria’s finest comedians including Basketmouth, Okey Bakassi, Julius Awu, Bash, Odogwu, Buchi, Senator, Laugh Doctor, Seyi Law, and more. This year promises to be exciting with hints of interesting special performances this month and the Easter period.

Given the reception of previous editions, the Laugh Out LiVE! show now serves as a prominent experience that caters to a teeming population that seeks to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, enabling an atmosphere of entertainment and relaxation all in one.

With exceptional comedy displays from top comedians, unlimited music, tasty delicacies, free-flowing cocktails, and drink choices, supplemented with an open-air and chilled indoor lounge, the venue stakes its claim as a compelling hang-out spot.

The forthcoming Laugh Out LiVE! show is set for Wednesday, March 10th with rib-cracking performances from Basketmouth, Funny Bone, Buchi & Forever.

Home to the first comedy club in West Africa, LiVE! Lounge is a residence to weekly curated events such as the popular “Ladies Night” on Thursdays and LiVE! Fridays with an exceptional band, the LiVE! Lounge space is known for premium entertainment, mouth-watering food options, and a scenic ambiance.

Enjoy laughter and experience first-class entertainment. Reservations are highly recommended.

