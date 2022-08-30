New Music: DolapoTheVibe – Jaiyé

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

DolapoTheVibe comes through with the vibe on her new single “Jaiyé,” which is a follow-up to her official release for the year, “Bonjour.”

On “Jaiyé,” she is unapologetic about her perspective on life. It’s difficult to satisfy everyone, so she encourages people to live their lives to the fullest and to be unapologetic about it. Because life is so short, make the most of it.

Miraqulous produced this track, which Leksaibeatz mixed and mastered.

Listen to the track below:

Stream it here.

