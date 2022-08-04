Connect with us

Promotions

Prime Video is now Nigeria! Here’s what You can expect from the Streaming Entertainment Company

Promotions

Introducing TrendyMe, The Fashion brand curating Custom-made clothing for Women of all sizes

Promotions

MOCONA Online Auction by ARTSPLIT increases Artworks value with an Average Growth of 14%

Promotions

R-Jolad Hospital Launches a New Modern Facility in Agege to offer Accessible and Quality Medicare to Lagos residents

Promotions

Landwey Sets to Fight Home deficit by delivering 2,000 Home Units within 36 months in Nigeria

Promotions

Meet Gamp: The Tech startup Company fixing Damaged Devices at Affordable Prices

Promotions

ProjectASHA Organizes Poetry Prize for Females in Nigeria; The Vweta Chadwick Poetry Prize Contest 2022

Events Promotions

Feel ‘Like a Child Again’ at this Cadbury Candies x Filmhouse Event | August 6th

Promotions

Bolajo Fawehinmi steps down from her Operations Role at FeW Models & Appoints Peace Ibeh as Successor

Promotions

#BBNXTECNO: For The Third Time in a Row, Tecno will be Capturing Exciting Moments on the Big Brother Naija Season 7

Promotions

Prime Video is now Nigeria! Here’s what You can expect from the Streaming Entertainment Company

Published

2 hours ago

 on

With just one tweet, Prime Video reveals that it is now fully LIVE in Nigeria.

It’s no surprise that the tweet has created quite a stir online. Nigerians who have been eagerly anticipating Prime Video are buzzing with excitement and the tweet is currently trending. OBO (DavidO) has also jumped into the conversation to welcome Prime Video to Nigeria.

So, what does this Prime Video news mean for Nigerians?

For starters, in addition to having access to premium on-the-go content, you can now pay for monthly subscriptions with a naira card at N2,300 per month.

You also get to watch the latest of all your favorite international TV shows and films like The Boys, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Terminal List. There’s so much to enjoy, from specials to the largest library of Nollywood titles to select from, films, TV shows, and series.

With licensing agreements announced with leading Nigerian production studios such as Inkblot, Anthill, and Nemsia Films, you can expect to see the best from Nollywood.

Prime Video has officially landed, and we can’t wait to see what more it has in store for us.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

Comet Nsowu: Opportunities Define your Thoughts and Quests in Life

BN Book Review: Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo | Review by The BookLady NG

Rita Chidinma: What’s Your Breastfeeding Story?

Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu On Her Career Journey & Going Global
css.php