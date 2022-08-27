“That one time I was a side chick” – Watch Toke Makinwa’s Story Time on BN TV

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

20 seconds ago

 on

Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of her weekly vlog, “Toke Moments.” In this episode, she narrates the one time that a particular guy tried to turn her into a side chick.

She says;

Story time!!!, I recently saw a video where a female had to jump out of the window and down 5 floors to escape being caught by the main chick/wife, reminded me of the one time that this particular guy tried to turn me into a side chick. Hold on, I didn’t jump out the window but it gets even more interesting and I decided to share it with you all.

Watch the vlog below:

