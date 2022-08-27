“That one time I was a side chick” – Watch Toke Makinwa’s Story Time on BN TV

Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of her weekly vlog, “Toke Moments.” In this episode, she narrates the one time that a particular guy tried to turn her into a side chick.

She says;

Story time!!!, I recently saw a video where a female had to jump out of the window and down 5 floors to escape being caught by the main chick/wife, reminded me of the one time that this particular guy tried to turn me into a side chick. Hold on, I didn’t jump out the window but it gets even more interesting and I decided to share it with you all.

