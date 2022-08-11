Here’s how Westerfield College 2022 Graduates Earned a Pathway to Study Abroad

One of Nigeria’s leading sixth-form, Westerfield College, on Saturday, in Lagos, held its 2022 graduation ceremony after nine months of intensive academic activities.

Founded twelve years ago in 2011 to serve as a “training ground for the university experience”, and with campuses in Lagos (Victoria Island) and Abuja (Katampe), Westerfield College has helped over 2,000 students into notable universities abroad.

The principal of the college, Dr. Dare Falodun, told reporters at the ceremony that what Westerfield College does as a “training ground” is to bridge the educational gap between secondary school and university with its course-based approach to learning.

For the nine months that they studied, the ‘outstanding’ graduates were exposed to the conditions and learning experiences that one sees in universities abroad.

They took courses in 11 Pathways, referred to in Nigerian university lingo as “Department”, namely, Pre-med, Science, Computing, Engineering, Law, Humanities, Arts and Designs, Architecture, Business, Environmental Sciences, and Education.

Also speaking at the graduation ceremony, the CEO of Westerfield College, Michael Dosunmu, said that the college was established with the idea to “build a place that embodies excellence. We defined success on our terms and not what others thought it was.”

The Lagos and Abuja campuses boast a conducive learning and teaching environment. There is a study hub with all rooms ensuite, basketball court, table tennis, swimming pool, football pitch, table soccer, snooker board, a PS5, and Xbox room, board games, karaoke, cinema room, 24hrs internet facility, 24hrs power supply, and 100 percent safety.

