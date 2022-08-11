Connect with us

Here's how Westerfield College 2022 Graduates Earned a Pathway to Study Abroad

Inside the Star-studded Premiere of "The Set Up 2" | In Cinemas August 12

Must-see Photos from the London Premiere of Alaga by GidiBoxOffice

Inside the Exclusive Launch of Emporio Armani's Stronger With You OUD Perfume | See Photos

The Nigeria-Britain Association hosted an Executive Roundtable with Experts to Discuss Environmental Issues Affecting Development | Get the Scoop

Monisola Aiyekusehin is the Winner of the 2021/2022 GE`DA Pitch Competition  - An African Social Innovators Bootcamp  by Donors for Africa

Lords Dry Gin Showcased a Night filled with Fun and Premium Entertainment at the Trace Live with Psquare

Get Ready for Premium Fun at The Meister's Expression Festival with Jägermeister | August 12

You are invited to the Grand Opening of #R23 Restaurant | August 6th

Seven Up Bottling Company Announces Dafi Rogers-Halliday as the 2022 winner of the 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship

Here’s how Westerfield College 2022 Graduates Earned a Pathway to Study Abroad

Published

38 mins ago

 on

One of Nigeria’s leading sixth-form, Westerfield College, on Saturday, in Lagos, held its 2022 graduation ceremony after nine months of intensive academic activities.

Founded twelve years ago in 2011 to serve as a “training ground for the university experience”, and with campuses in Lagos (Victoria Island) and Abuja (Katampe), Westerfield College has helped over 2,000 students into notable universities abroad.

Dr. Dare Falodun, Principal of Westerfield College

The principal of the college, Dr. Dare Falodun, told reporters at the ceremony that what Westerfield College does as a “training ground” is to bridge the educational gap between secondary school and university with its course-based approach to learning.

For the nine months that they studied, the ‘outstanding’ graduates were exposed to the conditions and learning experiences that one sees in universities abroad.

They took courses in 11 Pathways, referred to in Nigerian university lingo as “Department”, namely, Pre-med, Science, Computing, Engineering, Law, Humanities, Arts and Designs, Architecture, Business, Environmental Sciences, and Education.

Michael Dosunmu, CEO of Westerfield College

Also speaking at the graduation ceremony, the CEO of Westerfield College, Michael Dosunmu, said that the college was established with the idea to “build a place that embodies excellence. We defined success on our terms and not what others thought it was.”

Dr Rabiu Olowo, Lagos Commissioner of Finance and Chairman of the graduation ceremony

The Lagos and Abuja campuses boast a conducive learning and teaching environment. There is a study hub with all rooms ensuite, basketball court, table tennis, swimming pool, football pitch, table soccer, snooker board, a PS5, and Xbox room, board games, karaoke, cinema room, 24hrs internet facility, 24hrs power supply, and 100 percent safety.

Lolia Biobele-Georgewill, Senior Associate at G. Elias & Co. and keynote speaker

The college is open for new intakes, with academic activities to resume on September 4th. Registration is taking place on www.westerfieldcollege.com. Also, interested applicants can email [email protected] or call 08081909283, 08072951229.

Early birds get a discount of five percent on tuition. Also, there is a five percent discount for a one-off payment and a five percent discount when siblings register at once.

Westerfield College 2022 graduates

