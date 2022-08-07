Connect with us

We are Here For Zina Anumudu's Vibrant Look on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and brand communications expert Ozinna Anumudu is the cover star for Accelerate TV’s The Cover August issue.

For the cover story, Ozinna talks about her businesses, particularly her namesake online fashion store, her love for dressing up, her football history and much more.

 

On the cover, Ozinna looks vibrant in Imad Eduso‘s Abeke set. The colour combo outfit consists of a green silk corset top featuring a diamond cut neckline with bell sleeves and a show-stopping boxy cut magenta skirt with reflective sequins.

Watch her interview below:

Credits

Photography: @juke4tography_
Graphic Design: @danny_snr_
Makeup: @jfairy_beauty_mua
Hair: @sheekhairbyelvira @tonysbeautyace
Styling: @ozinna
Outfit: @imadeduso_
Creative Director: @oshoriame

