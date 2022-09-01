Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Bryann, Phyna, Chomzy, Rachel and Dotun win the Guinness Smooth BBNaija Task 🎉

Events

Johnnie Walker takes Lagos Mainland by Storm & Created Long Lasting Memories at the Walker's District for Creatives

Events Promotions

Intense Worship, Jubilation, High Praises! Here’s how The African Praise Experience went down

Events News

Hayat Kimya unveils two New Essential Products at an Exclusive Launch Event

Events

Immerse yourself in Magic at the Bring-Your-Own-AirPods event with iConnect | September 5th

Events Promotions

Edo to The World: Get Set for the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) | September 1st-4th

Events

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation rewards High-performing Public Servants for upholding Core Values in the Civil Service

Events Scoop

See all the Beautiful Highlights from the 2022 Wetech Conference themed "We Are Here, A Thousand of Us"

Events

Glenfiddich hosted #TripToDufftown in Scotland for Nigeria Alcoholic Beverage Stakeholders

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, and have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueKingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Karaoke Thursday

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Time: 8 PM
VenueLiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueOhuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.
RSVP: 08161410578

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.
VenueBolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214

Open Mic Night

Who is ready for Open Mic Night? Lagos is stressful every day, but at open mic night, you get to unwind!

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueBogobiri House, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: 07068176454

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 1 & Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueSidewalk Lounge, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Lagos Restaurant Festival 2022

Join the food lovers at the Lagos Restaurant Festival starting today and happening in over 60 restaurants in Lagos state. You get to explore some of the best restaurants with amazing special menus and discounts.

Date: Thursday, September 1 – Sunday, September 18, 2022.
RSVP: HERE

Good Music Friday

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.
Time: 7 PM
VenueBolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214

Get On The Bus – Exp Lagos

Explorers!!! It’s about that time again to have some fun as you shuttle around Lagos. Enjoy food, drinks and fun activities all through the evening.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.
Time: 5 PM
RSVP: HERE

South Social Friday

This week Friday promises to be a night of non-stop dancing. Meet your host Parle of Lagos. Music by DJ Loyalty and DJ Sanmi.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: South Eatery & Social House, 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Another Mad Friday

Once a month, we gather to experience a night like no other, it’s only right that we dedicate one night to this purpose.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Halo Lagos, 11b Hakeem Dickson Link Rd, Eti-Osa, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Pyjamas Movie Night – Blue Ocean Trips

Have you ever been to a pyjamas-themed hangout? Then, you would love this one.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Omole Estate, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Lagos Element House

Element House is back this weekend. The biggest and baddest house music event is back in Lagos with another international DJ, Hannah Hais.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.
Time: 11 PM.
Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08033208111 or HERE

Silent Disco Party 

Aaayyyeee Lagos Party People! Are you ready for another silent disco party?

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: WoodGreen Lagos, Hon Yahya Dosumu Street, behind Circle Mall, Eti-Osa, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Building You As You Build By Uncovered Conversations 

Are you ready to take a leap of faith and start venturing? Uncovered Conversations is hosting its first-ever physical event. You will get to listen to the journeys of 4 amazing pioneers and builders who are setting a great example. Whether you’re at your ideation phase or you’ve begun executing, this event is set to open up your mind to the journey in the long haul. The speakers are; Demi Osunsina, Ore Lawani, Teni Sagoe, and Temidayo Seriki.

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: House Beladio, 39b Chief Collins Uchidiuno off Fola Osibo Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Sing Along Concert with Brymo

From Lagos to Ibadan to Abuja now Abeokuta. Get ready to sing along with Brymo Live!

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Tamberma Restaurant, 10, Oba Osile Road Ibara GRA, Abeokuta.
RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco Party 

Get ready Port Harcourt. It’s silent disco season.

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: 15 Herbert Macauley Road, Port Harcourt.
RSVP: HERE

Socialiga Nights

This event will provide an opportunity for you to interact in a fun, relaxed and entertaining atmosphere while engaging in a number of games which will include but not be limited to scrabble, beer pongs, hands & feet, ludo, cards, charades, Jenga, board games, ayo, draft and more.

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco @Shores

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Shores, 01 Oluniyi Olumide Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 07035227684 or HERE

Rave O’clock

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Ikeja Primary School, GRA, Ikeja.
RSVP: HERE

Omugwo – 1000Stories.ng

Omugwo The Play: “Chimamanda’s last stroke to bring her failing marriage back from the brink, unfortunately, does little to save it. As the truth is peeled back, layer after layer, we are left to question stereotypes regarding culture, family, incest and postpartum depression.” Have a good time at Omugwo the play, written and directed by Kelvinmary Ndukwe.

Date: Saturday, September 3 & Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Time: 5 PM & 7 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Benie Mania September Games Night

Social Games Night is back this September and it’s better than ever. Come enjoy a variety of board games, card games, and more.

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Monkey Shoulder Made For Mixing Partay

Monkey Shoulder is bringing the one and only DJ Crowd Kontroller to raise the roof this weekend.

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Terraform Bar and Restaurant, 14 Wole Olateju Crescent Lekki, Lagos.

Saturday House Music

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.
VenueBolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214

Any Given Sunday 

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09081988888

FOMO Brunch Out 

Get ready to party with FOMO with amazing food, games, music and all round great vibes!

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Bature Brewery Lagos, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sundown Sundays

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.
VenueBolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214

Inferno Block Party

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Prince Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Money Matters with Nimi: Tips to Help you Prepare for the Back-to-School Season
css.php