BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, and have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Karaoke Thursday

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08161410578

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

Open Mic Night

Who is ready for Open Mic Night? Lagos is stressful every day, but at open mic night, you get to unwind!

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 07068176454

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 1 & Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Lagos Restaurant Festival 2022

Join the food lovers at the Lagos Restaurant Festival starting today and happening in over 60 restaurants in Lagos state. You get to explore some of the best restaurants with amazing special menus and discounts.

Date: Thursday, September 1 – Sunday, September 18, 2022.

RSVP: HERE

Good Music Friday

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

Get On The Bus – Exp Lagos

Explorers!!! It’s about that time again to have some fun as you shuttle around Lagos. Enjoy food, drinks and fun activities all through the evening.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

RSVP: HERE

South Social Friday

This week Friday promises to be a night of non-stop dancing. Meet your host Parle of Lagos. Music by DJ Loyalty and DJ Sanmi.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: South Eatery & Social House, 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Another Mad Friday

Once a month, we gather to experience a night like no other, it’s only right that we dedicate one night to this purpose.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Halo Lagos, 11b Hakeem Dickson Link Rd, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Pyjamas Movie Night – Blue Ocean Trips

Have you ever been to a pyjamas-themed hangout? Then, you would love this one.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Omole Estate, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Lagos Element House

Element House is back this weekend. The biggest and baddest house music event is back in Lagos with another international DJ, Hannah Hais.

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08033208111 or HERE

Silent Disco Party

Aaayyyeee Lagos Party People! Are you ready for another silent disco party?

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: WoodGreen Lagos, Hon Yahya Dosumu Street, behind Circle Mall, Eti-Osa, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Building You As You Build By Uncovered Conversations

Are you ready to take a leap of faith and start venturing? Uncovered Conversations is hosting its first-ever physical event. You will get to listen to the journeys of 4 amazing pioneers and builders who are setting a great example. Whether you’re at your ideation phase or you’ve begun executing, this event is set to open up your mind to the journey in the long haul. The speakers are; Demi Osunsina, Ore Lawani, Teni Sagoe, and Temidayo Seriki.

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: House Beladio, 39b Chief Collins Uchidiuno off Fola Osibo Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sing Along Concert with Brymo

From Lagos to Ibadan to Abuja now Abeokuta. Get ready to sing along with Brymo Live!

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Tamberma Restaurant, 10, Oba Osile Road Ibara GRA, Abeokuta.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco Party

Get ready Port Harcourt. It’s silent disco season.

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 15 Herbert Macauley Road, Port Harcourt.

RSVP: HERE

Socialiga Nights

This event will provide an opportunity for you to interact in a fun, relaxed and entertaining atmosphere while engaging in a number of games which will include but not be limited to scrabble, beer pongs, hands & feet, ludo, cards, charades, Jenga, board games, ayo, draft and more.

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco @Shores

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Shores, 01 Oluniyi Olumide Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 07035227684 or HERE

Rave O’clock

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ikeja Primary School, GRA, Ikeja.

RSVP: HERE

Omugwo – 1000Stories.ng

Omugwo The Play: “Chimamanda’s last stroke to bring her failing marriage back from the brink, unfortunately, does little to save it. As the truth is peeled back, layer after layer, we are left to question stereotypes regarding culture, family, incest and postpartum depression.” Have a good time at Omugwo the play, written and directed by Kelvinmary Ndukwe.

Date: Saturday, September 3 & Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Time: 5 PM & 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Benie Mania September Games Night

Social Games Night is back this September and it’s better than ever. Come enjoy a variety of board games, card games, and more.

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Sanusi Fafunwa St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Monkey Shoulder Made For Mixing Partay

Monkey Shoulder is bringing the one and only DJ Crowd Kontroller to raise the roof this weekend.

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Terraform Bar and Restaurant, 14 Wole Olateju Crescent Lekki, Lagos.

Saturday House Music

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

Any Given Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

FOMO Brunch Out

Get ready to party with FOMO with amazing food, games, music and all round great vibes!

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery Lagos, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sundown Sundays

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

Inferno Block Party

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Prince Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE