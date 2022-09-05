Burger King opens in Gbagada | Check out these Moments from the Launch



Burger King launched in Nigeria in November 2021, since then the brand has been on a mission to fulfill the wishes of many Lagosians especially fans of the QSR business eager to have an outlet close to their location. The brand has done just that by opening more outlets in various areas in Lagos, granting consumers access to the ‘real deal’ like no other. The newest Burger King store, located at a vantage point on the Gbagada-Oworonshoki expressway in Lagos was officially launched on Saturday 20th, August 2022.

As usual, the grand launch event was open to all to come experience the pleasant, soothing ambience of the store and enjoy the juiciness of BK’s flame-grilled burgers. Burger King took the guest experience to a whole new level as thrilled customers, stakeholders, celebrities, and influencers enjoyed exciting activities, fun games, music, dance, karaokes, and unlimited opportunities to win branded merch`and meal vouchers.

Since the Home of the Whopper landed in Gbagada, the love from consumers living in and around the area has been tremendous and encouraging. This gives some form of assurance to the brand and it’s management that the location pick was a hit! Kudos to them!

There is actually alot to love about the Burger King Gbagada outlet, it is very accessible. Very easy to locate as it is right on the expressway, beside the Gbagada phase 2 estate. There is enough space for parking, so you can just stop by easily, order your way, and easily navigate through any route. The pricing is friendly for customers. The brand is currently running some promos since the beginning of the quarter including a N1000 King deal, so you have no excuse to deny yourself the real burger experience.

We all know Burger King doesn’t play with their service, they always want you to have it your way that’s why they have provided various ways to enjoy the Real Burger Experience in Lagos, You can either dine-in, order via WhatsApp, Jumia food, BK Nigeria Mobile App or website. Now, enjoy the Real Deal your way!

For more information on Burger King Nigeria, kindly visit the company’s website or follow BK Nigeria on social media @burgerkingnga





Sponsored Content