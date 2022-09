With the release of his debut studio album, “Sad Romance,” CKay indicates he isn’t done yet.

The album contains 12 songs, including his previously released hits “Mmadu,” “You,” “Watawi,” “Emiliana,” and “Love Nwantiti.” Davido, Focalistic, Ayra Starr, Abidoza, Rosinia, and Mary Andrade all make guest appearances on the project.

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.