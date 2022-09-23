FIFA 23 Soundtrack features Pheelz & BNXN’s “Finesse” and Bad Boy Timz & Olamide’s “Skelele”

With the release of FIFA 23, Afrobeats have officially become a global phenomenon.

FIFA 23, like the previous version of the game, will have two distinct soundtracks: one for the entire game and another designed exclusively for Volta mode.

The soundtrack for FIFA 23 will, as promised, includes more than 100 songs from “a range of global hitmakers” as well as numerous “rising stars”. The collection includes music from 34 countries in total.

Bad Boy Timz‘s “Skelele” with Olamide, Koffee‘s “Pull Up,” Pheelz and BNXN‘s “Finesse,” and Seun Kuti‘s “Ku ku Kee Me” with American rapper Black Thought are some of the songs on the playlist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EA SPORTS FIFA (@easportsfifa)

The cross-cultural “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” track with Davido, Trinidad Cardona, Aisha, and FIFA Sound also got a spot on a five-hour-long Spotify playlist to celebrate the release of the video game.

FIFA 23 will be released on September 27. Check out all the tracks featured in the game below: